The Russians are trying to advance towards Slovyansk in Donetsk Oblast and Severodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast, as well as along the entire frontline near the city of Donetsk, Ukraine's General Staff said. Russian troops also fired missiles from Su-35 aircraft near Bakhmut, Soledar, Kalynove, and Vovchoiarivka, in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the General Staff said.