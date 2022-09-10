General Staff: Russian military fires 9 missiles, 10 air strikes against Ukraine on Sept. 10.
September 10, 2022 8:01 pm
The list of settlements hit by Russia includes Bakhmut, Vilne Pole, and Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast, Slavhorod in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as the cities of Dnipro and Mykolaiv.
