externalGeneral Staff: Russian military fires 9 missiles, 10 air strikes against Ukraine on Sept. 10.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 8:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The list of settlements hit by Russia includes Bakhmut, Vilne Pole, and Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast, Slavhorod in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as the cities of Dnipro and Mykolaiv.

