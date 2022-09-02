General Staff: Russian forces remove military equipment from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ahead of IAEA inspection
September 2, 2022
According to Ukraine’s General Staff, around 100 units of military equipment were removed from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Russia’s Atomenergomash plant or nearby areas. An IAEA mission arrived on Sept. 1 to inspect the plant.
