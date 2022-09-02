Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, September 2, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russian forces remove military equipment from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ahead of IAEA inspection

This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 8:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, around 100 units of military equipment were removed from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Russia’s Atomenergomash plant or nearby areas. An IAEA mission arrived on Sept. 1 to inspect the plant.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok