externalGeneral Staff: Russian forces damage infrastructure in 24 Ukrainian settlements over past day

September 19, 2022 8:38 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 19 that Russian forces launched four missile attacks, nine air strikes, and over 11 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems. Ukraine’s Air Force hit 11 Russian bases, an anti-aircraft missile system, and an ammunition depot.

