Sunday, December 25, 2022

General Staff: Russian forces ban residents from leaving their homes in Kherson Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 24, 2022 10:12 pm
Russian forces have imposed a 10-day curfew in the occupied town of Hornostaivka in Kherson Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in an update on Dec. 24. 

The curfew will be in force from Dec. 25 until Jan. 3, the General Staff said. 

Local residents will be banned from leaving their homes and moving around the village, according to the General Staff. 

