General Staff: Russian forces ban residents from leaving their homes in Kherson Oblast.
December 24, 2022 10:12 pm
Russian forces have imposed a 10-day curfew in the occupied town of Hornostaivka in Kherson Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in an update on Dec. 24.
The curfew will be in force from Dec. 25 until Jan. 3, the General Staff said.
Local residents will be banned from leaving their homes and moving around the village, according to the General Staff.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.