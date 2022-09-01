Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russian forces attempt to restore supply lines in southern Ukraine

September 1, 2022 10:14 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 1 that Russian forces are concentrating efforts on  establishing full control of Donetsk Oblast and maintaining temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts. Belarus is reportedly continuing to fortify its border with Ukraine in its Brest and Homel regions.

