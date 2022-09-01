General Staff: Russian forces attempt to restore supply lines in southern Ukraine
September 1, 2022 10:14 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 1 that Russian forces are concentrating efforts on establishing full control of Donetsk Oblast and maintaining temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts. Belarus is reportedly continuing to fortify its border with Ukraine in its Brest and Homel regions.
