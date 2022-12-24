General Staff: Russian forces attack Ukrainian settlements, military positions 12 times on Dec. 4

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 4 that Russian forces conducted two missile strikes and shelled Ukrainian positions near the front line with multiple rocket launchers 10 times.

Russian attacks reportedly affected civilian infrastructure in Kherson and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Russian forces also attacked settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts.

Towards Zaporizhzhia, Russian forces attacked over 25 settlements.