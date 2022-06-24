General Staff: Russian army resumed storming of Azovstal plant in Mariupol.
May 9, 2022 11:23 pm
Despite a ceasefire declared earlier, the occupiers resumed the offensive on May 9, Ukraine's General Staff said. On May 8, Azov leader Andriy Biletsky published a video in which more than a dozen children of the plant’s defenders appealed to the international community to save their dads. The highly fortified Azovstal is the only pocket of resistance remaining in the besieged Mariupol.