externalGeneral Staff: Russia tries to establish full control of Donetsk Oblast, retain positions in southern Ukraine

August 30, 2022 11:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 30 that Russian forces are attempting to maintain control of occupied parts of Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts, conducting airstrikes across the regions. Ukraine’s military reportedly repelled Russian advances in several directions.

