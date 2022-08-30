General Staff: Russia tries to establish full control of Donetsk Oblast, retain positions in southern Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
August 30, 2022 11:00 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 30 that Russian forces are attempting to maintain control of occupied parts of Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts, conducting airstrikes across the regions. Ukraine’s military reportedly repelled Russian advances in several directions.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.