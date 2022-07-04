General Staff: Russia transports ammunition from Crimea to Kherson Oblast
July 4, 2022
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on July 4 that Russian forces transported 17 cars of ammunition from Russian-occupied Crimea to a railway station in Myrne, Kherson Oblast. In the direction of Kramatorsk, Russian forces crossed the Siversky Donets River and set up positions surrounding Lysychansk and Bilohorivka.