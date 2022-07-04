Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russia transports ammunition from Crimea to Kherson Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

July 4, 2022 8:01 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on July 4 that Russian forces transported 17 cars of ammunition from Russian-occupied Crimea to a railway station in Myrne, Kherson Oblast. In the direction of Kramatorsk, Russian forces crossed the Siversky Donets River and set up positions surrounding Lysychansk and Bilohorivka.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
