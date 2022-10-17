General Staff: Russia sends 400 convicts to fight in Ukraine
September 19, 2022 8:59 am
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Sept. 19 that Russia continues to struggle to recruit manpower for the war and has turned to Russian convicts. Reportedly, 400 prisoners from Tambov were sent to fight in Ukraine. The General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks and conducted airstrikes against Russian positions.
