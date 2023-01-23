Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, January 23, 2023

General Staff: Russia sending reinforcements to Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 23, 2023 7:41 am
Russia is sending additional troops to occupied parts of Kherson Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing. 

According to the General Staff, the troops arrived in the Vynohradove and Brylivka settlements of Kherson Oblast between Jan. 18- 21 equipped with small arms and bulletproof vests. 

The General Staff said that no military equipment arrived with the troops.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital Kherson, in early November, following eight months of Russian occupation. 

Since the early days of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has also occupied parts of neighboring Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where its troops have recently attempted to advance. Ukraine said on Jan. 22 that it had managed to repel Russian offensives in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

