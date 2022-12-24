Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Russia moves more personnel, equipment from Far East to Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 20, 2022 9:06 pm
Russia has increased the number of troops, weapons, and military equipment that is being transferred from the country’s Far East for its war against Ukraine, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Dec. 20. 

The Russian military is also moving fuel, lubricants, and ammunition from Far Eastern regions, according to Ukraine’s Armed Forces. 

Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions in the Donbas and trying to improve their tactical position in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the General Staff wrote in its latest update. 

