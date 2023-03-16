Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

General Staff: Russia launches 8 missiles, 28 airstrikes in the past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 27, 2023 11:16 pm
Russia has launched 8 missiles and 28 airstrikes in the past 24 hours, Ukraine's General Staff wrote in its evening update. 

Iranian drones were used for 12 of the airstrikes, but Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down 9 of them, according to the General Staff. 

The General Staff said the threat of Russia launching missile strikes "remains high throughout Ukraine."

According to the General Staff, Russia is ramping up its troop numbers and focusing its primary efforts on launching offensive operations towards Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

The report also stated that up to 200 conscripts from Rostov were recently transferred to Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces also conducted four airstrikes on the locations where enemy personnel and military equipment were concentrated, the General Staff said. 



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

