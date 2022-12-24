Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Russia launches 5 missile strikes, fires artillery 40 times on Dec. 11

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 11, 2022 6:55 pm
Share

According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Russian forces conducted five missile strikes and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements more than 40 times with multiple rocket launchers on Dec. 11.

Russian troops attacked settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the military said.

Ukraine’s Air Force, meanwhile, struck Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment five times on the same day.

In addition, Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit seven Russian command points, 10 personnel concentration areas, an artillery concentration area, and one ammunition depot, according to the military.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK