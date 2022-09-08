General Staff: Russia launches 4 missiles and 15 air strikes on Ukraine on Sept. 8.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 8, 2022 7:27 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine's General Staff reported that Russian units face significant problems with logistical support. The Ukrainian military also successfully repelled Russian attacks near Kostyantynivka, Dovhenke, Dibrivne, Hryhorivka, Soledar, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka, and Kamianka settlements.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.