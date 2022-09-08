Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 8, 2022 7:27 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's General Staff reported that Russian units face significant problems with logistical support. The Ukrainian military also successfully repelled Russian attacks near Kostyantynivka, Dovhenke, Dibrivne, Hryhorivka, Soledar, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka, and Kamianka settlements.

