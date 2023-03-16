General Staff: Russia launches 25 air strikes, 10 missile attacks on Feb. 19

In a morning update, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russia launched 25 air strikes and 10 missiles targeting Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on Feb. 19.

The Russian forces also launched 62 attacks from rocket salvo systems that day. The attacks have caused civilian casualties and injuries.

The General Staff also reported that Russian forces are creating illegal imprisonment units for Ukrainian citizens suspected of collaboration with Ukrainian Armed Forces and holding pro-Ukrainian views in administrative buildings in some localities in Kherson oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force has launched 29 strikes on the enemy’s temporary bases, their anti-aircraft missile complex, and other important targets. As previously reported, the Ukrainian military downed Russia’s Su-25 jet, a Soviet-era close air support aircraft, two Orlan-10 type unmanned aerial vehicles and two Lancet kamikaze drones.

