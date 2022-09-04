Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, September 4, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russia increasingly uses Soviet S-300 air defense systems amid missile shortages

This item is part of our running news digest

September 4, 2022 10:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 4 that, due to a shortage of high-precision weapons, Russia has resorted to launching over 500 of the less accurate S-300 systems thus far. Ukrainian forces also repelled Russian attacks near Bohorodychne, Pasika, Dolyna, Bakhmut, Pokrovske, Bakhmutske, Pisky, and Pervomaiske.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok