General Staff: Russia increasingly uses Soviet S-300 air defense systems amid missile shortages
This item is part of our running news digest
September 4, 2022 10:42 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 4 that, due to a shortage of high-precision weapons, Russia has resorted to launching over 500 of the less accurate S-300 systems thus far. Ukrainian forces also repelled Russian attacks near Bohorodychne, Pasika, Dolyna, Bakhmut, Pokrovske, Bakhmutske, Pisky, and Pervomaiske.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.