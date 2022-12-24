General Staff: Russia has lost 93,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
This item is part of our running news digest
December 10, 2022 11:21 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 10 that Russia had also lost 2,940 tanks, 5,917 armored fighting vehicles, 1,927 artillery systems, 397 multiple launch rocket systems, 211 air defense systems, 281 airplanes, 264 helicopters, 1,603 drones, and 16 boats.
