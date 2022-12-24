General Staff: Russia has lost 90,600 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
This item is part of our running news digest
December 3, 2022 11:15 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 3 that Russia had also lost 2,917 tanks, 5,886 armored fighting vehicles, 1,906 artillery systems, 395 multiple launch rocket systems, 210 air defense systems, 280 airplanes, 263 helicopters, 1,572 drones, and 16 boats.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.