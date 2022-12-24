Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russia has lost 90,600 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

This item is part of our running news digest

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 3, 2022 11:15 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 3 that Russia had also lost 2,917 tanks, 5,886 armored fighting vehicles, 1,906 artillery systems, 395 multiple launch rocket systems, 210 air defense systems, 280 airplanes, 263 helicopters, 1,572 drones, and 16 boats.

