General Staff: Russia has lost 89,440 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
December 1, 2022 10:31 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 1 that Russia had also lost 2,915 tanks, 5,877 armored fighting vehicles, 4,441 vehicles and fuel tanks,1,904 artillery systems, 395 multiple launch rocket systems, 210 air defense systems, 280 airplanes, 261 helicopters, 1,562 drones, and 16 boats.
