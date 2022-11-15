Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russia has lost 82,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

This item is part of our running news digest

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 15, 2022 11:22 am
Share

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 15 that Russia had also lost 2,861 tanks, 5,773 armored fighting vehicles, 1,850 artillery systems, 393 multiple launch rocket systems, 208 air defense systems, 261 helicopters, 278 airplanes, 1,511 drones, and 16 boats.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK