General Staff: Russia has lost 82,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
This item is part of our running news digest
November 15, 2022 11:22 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 15 that Russia had also lost 2,861 tanks, 5,773 armored fighting vehicles, 1,850 artillery systems, 393 multiple launch rocket systems, 208 air defense systems, 261 helicopters, 278 airplanes, 1,511 drones, and 16 boats.
