General Staff: Russia has lost 81,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
November 14, 2022 10:23 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 14 that Russia had also lost 2,848 tanks, 5,748 armored fighting vehicles, 4,316 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,839 artillery systems, 393 multiple launch rocket systems, 206 air defense systems, 278 airplanes, 261 helicopters, 1,509 drones, and 16 boats.
