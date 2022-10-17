General Staff: Russia has lost 65,320 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
October 17, 2022 9:06 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 17 that Russia had also lost 2,537 tanks, 5,205 armored fighting vehicles, 3,969 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,599 artillery systems, 366 multiple launch rocket systems, 187 air defense systems, 268 airplanes, 242 helicopters, 1,241 drones, and 16 boats.
