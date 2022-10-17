Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

General Staff: Russia has lost 65,320 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

October 17, 2022 9:06 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 17 that Russia had also lost 2,537 tanks, 5,205 armored fighting vehicles, 3,969 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,599 artillery systems, 366 multiple launch rocket systems, 187 air defense systems, 268 airplanes, 242 helicopters, 1,241 drones, and 16 boats.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok