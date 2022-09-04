General Staff: Russia has lost 49,500 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
September 4, 2022 10:08 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 4 that Russia has also lost 2,049 tanks, 4,430 armored fighting vehicles, 3,276 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,147 artillery systems, 294 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, 156 air defense systems, 206 helicopters, 236 airplanes, 864 drones, and 15 boats.
