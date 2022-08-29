General Staff: Russia has lost 47,100 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
August 29, 2022 9:43 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 29 that Russia had also lost 1,947 tanks, 4,269 armored fighting vehicles, 3,188 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,060 artillery systems, 279 multiple launch rocket systems, 149 air defense systems, 203 helicopters, 234 airplanes, 844 drones, and 15 boats.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.