Thursday, March 23, 2023

General Staff: Russia has lost 168,150 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 23, 2023 10:04 am
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 23 that Russia had lost 168,150 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.         

The military said that Russian forces suffered 660 casualties just over the past day.         

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,570 tanks, 6,898 armored fighting vehicles, 5,452 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,608 artillery systems, 511 multiple launch rocket systems, 273 air defense systems, 305 airplanes, 290 helicopters, 2,203 drones, and 18 boats.



We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

