Thursday, January 26, 2023

General Staff: Russia has lost 123,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 26, 2023 10:33 am
On Jan. 26, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russia had lost 123,860 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The report reads that Russia has also lost 3,175 tanks, 6,334 armored fighting vehicles, 4,986 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,169 artillery systems, 452 multiple launch rocket systems, 220 air defense systems, 292 airplanes, 282 helicopters, 1,902 drones, and 18 boats.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

