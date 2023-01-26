General Staff: Russia has lost 123,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
January 26, 2023 10:33 am
On Jan. 26, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russia had lost 123,860 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The report reads that Russia has also lost 3,175 tanks, 6,334 armored fighting vehicles, 4,986 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,169 artillery systems, 452 multiple launch rocket systems, 220 air defense systems, 292 airplanes, 282 helicopters, 1,902 drones, and 18 boats.
