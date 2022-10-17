Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 22, 2022 8:47 am
Russian occupying forces have forcibly moved residents out of the Honcharivka and Kuzmenivka settlements in the Svativskyi District of Luhansk Oblast, located across the Oskil River from recently-liberated Izium, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The residents have been taken farther into occupied territory in the oblast, the General Staff said.

