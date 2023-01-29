Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 29, 2023

General Staff: Russia conducts offensive in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 29, 2023 10:15 pm
The General Staff reported on Jan.29 that the Russian military conducted an offensive in Donetsk Oblast toward the settlements of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In other directions, the Russians are trying to hold positions and defend the occupied territories, the report says. 

During the day, Russia shelled Ukraine 24 times from multiple launch rocket systems, including at settlements near the front line, injuring and killing civilians. 

In the south of Ukraine, the Russian army shelled the city of Kherson and its suburbs. As a result of the shelling, the city hospital, school, post office, and residential buildings were damaged. Three civilians were killed, and 5 were injured, according to the Kherson City Council.

