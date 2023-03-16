Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

General Staff: Russia conducts multiple unsuccessful attacks on eastern front

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 11, 2023 6:54 pm
Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensives near Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk on March 11, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian troops also continued their months-long assault on the city of Bakhmut, where they took over 500 casualties in the past 24 hours, according to Ukrainian military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevaty.

Russians struck the city of Zaporizhzhia with 12 airstrikes and two missile attacks, including a strike against critical infrastructure, presumably using an S-300 air defense missile.

According to the General Staff, the Russian forces also conducted 34 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems, one of which hit civilian infrastructure in the city of Kherson.

The Russians are still believed to be trying to fight to the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts in the east of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

