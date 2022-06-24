According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russian occupiers have “focused their main efforts in Bakhmut direction" and are also trying to advance towards the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces are attacking Lyman and Komyshuvakha in Donetsk Oblast, as well as Sievierodonetsk and Novozvanivka in Luhansk Oblast, with artillery and airstrikes, the General Staff said.