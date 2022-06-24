Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russia attempts to advance towards Bakhmut, Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

May 25, 2022 8:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russian occupiers have “focused their main efforts in Bakhmut direction" and are also trying to advance towards the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces are attacking Lyman and Komyshuvakha in Donetsk Oblast, as well as Sievierodonetsk and Novozvanivka in Luhansk Oblast, with artillery and airstrikes, the General Staff said.

