General Staff: Belarusian military airfields, railways preparing to receive troops
September 30, 2022 2:30 am
Deputy Chief of Ukraine's General Staff Oleksii Hromov reported on Sept. 30 that there are preparation measures taken at Belarus' Luninets airfield, located 50 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border, to develop the airfield, repair barracks, dormitories, and warehouses. According to Hromov, this indicates that preparations are underway for the long-term use of the airfield, including for the Russian army.
