Thursday, November 24, 2022

G7 foreign ministers to discuss further support for Ukraine’s energy system

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 24, 2022 1:44 pm
Germany, which currently heads the Group of Seven, has initiated a meeting of G7 foreign ministers next week to consider further assistance for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Nov. 24.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin likes to plunge the people of Ukraine into cold and darkness with his rockets. He will never break your (Ukrainians’) desire for freedom and our support,” Baerbock said.

The announcement came a day after Russia launched a mass missile strike on Ukraine, primarily targeting energy infrastructure.

The attack caused emergency blackouts in all Ukrainian regions and parts of neighboring Moldova.

It was Russia’s fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15.

