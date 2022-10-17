Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalFrankfurter Allgemeine: Russian fleeing mobilization could apply for asylum in Germany.

September 22, 2022 10:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Interior Ministry Nancy Faeser told the newspaper that Russians who oppose the regime and flee the country could be accepted as those running from "political persecution." "As a rule, deserters threatened by severe repression receive international protection in Germany," Faeser said, adding that granting asylum is a case-by-case decision.

