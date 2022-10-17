Frankfurter Allgemeine: Russian fleeing mobilization could apply for asylum in Germany.
September 22, 2022 10:11 pm
Interior Ministry Nancy Faeser told the newspaper that Russians who oppose the regime and flee the country could be accepted as those running from "political persecution." "As a rule, deserters threatened by severe repression receive international protection in Germany," Faeser said, adding that granting asylum is a case-by-case decision.
