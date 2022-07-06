France to help reconstruct Chernihiv Oblast
July 6, 2022 3:39 am
In light of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, Switzerland, the French Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying it will complement its ongoing assistance to Ukraine with a focus on reconstructing Chernihiv Oblast, with which it has “ancient ties.” Chernihiv Oblast was hard hit by Russian bombardments in the initial stage of Russia’s full-scale war.