Forbes: Ukraine has destroyed nearly $700 million worth of Russian equipment in few days
This item is part of our running news digest
September 12, 2022 11:44 pm
Ukraine's General Staff said Russia has lost 2,850 troops and 590 pieces of equipment since Sept. 6 to 11, which Forbes estimates is worth over $670 million. Ukraine's military has also reportedly seized 129 pieces of equipment, estimated at $104 million.
