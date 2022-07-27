Fitch Ratings downgrades Ukraine’s LTFC to ‘high’ risk of default
July 23, 2022 8:31 am
Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings forecasts that Ukraine’s economy will shrink 33% in 2022 with a modest recovery of 4% in 2023. It cites Russia’s war as a great stressor on Ukraine’s economy. Ukraine’s rating dropped from a “C” to a “CCC” for its Long-Term Foreign Currency rating, with “default” as the next and lowest possible rating.