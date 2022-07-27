Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalFitch Ratings declares Belarus in default

This item is part of our running news digest

July 19, 2022 7:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Fitch Ratings downgraded Belarus’ standing to the default score of RD, citing its failure to repay a coupon payment on $600 million in greenback-denominated bonds due in 2027. Belarus said in late June that dollar payments would be made in rubles. “This contravenes bond documentation that does not allow for settlement in alternative currencies,” Fitch Ratings’ statement reads.

