externalFinnish gas firm Gasum: Russia will cut off gas supply to Finland on May 21.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 20, 2022
The company said it will use other sources to supply natural gas to its customers but added that the winter season will be “challenging.” The gas firm earlier refused to pay for Russian gas in rubles. In early May, Finnish media reported that the country's key politicians had been warned that Russia might cut off the gas supply to Finland due to its potential accession to NATO.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
