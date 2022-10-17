Finland seizes assets of Russian businessmen Arkady Volozh, gas tycoons Boris and Arkady Rotenberg.
September 22, 2022 6:21 pm
Finnish media Helsingin Sanomat reported that Finnish authorities arrested the holdings of Russia's largest technology company Yandex after the EU added the company's founder and CEO Arkady Volozh to its sanctions list. Meanwhile, Russian oligarchs Boris and Arkady Rotenberg, close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had extensive business interests in Finland. They had their assets arrested by the state.
