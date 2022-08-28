Financial Times: EU set to suspend visa travel agreement with Russia
August 28, 2022 3:32 pm
EU foreign ministers meeting on Aug. 30 are set to back a suspension of a visa facilitation agreement for Russians, three unnamed officials told the Financial Times. A suspension of the agreement signed in 2007 would remove preferential treatment for Russians when applying for all EU visas, requiring more documents, making them more expensive, and significantly increasing waiting times.
