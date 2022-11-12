Explosions reported in Zaporizhzhia
November 12, 2022 6:58 pm
Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev said that explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia as Ukraine’s air defense systems intercepted Russian missiles on Nov. 12.
