Thursday, February 9, 2023

Explosions reported in several Ukrainian regions

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 9, 2023 11:01 pm
Local Telegram channels reported explosions in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts late on Feb. 9 amid a massive air raid alert.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak and Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim had earlier warned about possible kamikaze drone attacks on their regions.

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

