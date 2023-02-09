Explosions reported in several Ukrainian regions
February 9, 2023 11:01 pm
Local Telegram channels reported explosions in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts late on Feb. 9 amid a massive air raid alert.
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak and Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim had earlier warned about possible kamikaze drone attacks on their regions.
