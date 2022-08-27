Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Kherson.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 27, 2022 11:48 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to local media, explosions were heard near the city’s industrial neighborhood, and the prison nearby. According to the local media outlet Most, Russians had set up their base and ammunition depot near the prison. A large fire broke out, as a result of the explosions.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.