Explosions reported in Kryvyi Rih on Dec. 5
December 5, 2022 3:00 am
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, reported that powerful explosions were heard in the city overnight on Dec. 5. Vilkul did not provide any further details.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.