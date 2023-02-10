Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, February 10, 2023

Explosions reported in Kryvyi Rih, 7 more missiles expected

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 10, 2023 10:00 am
Local media reported several explosions in the city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Feb. 10. Seven more missiles have been fired at Kryvyi Rih, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration, who urged residents not to upload any photos or videos pertaining to the strike.

The missiles launched are part of Russia's latest mass missile strike in Ukraine, employing both air- and sea-launched cruise missiles. According to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Viitaliy Kim, around 20 missiles were launched in the first wave.

