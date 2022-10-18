Explosions reported in Kryvyi Rih
October 18, 2022 7:24 am
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, reported on Telegram that there were explosions in the northern part of the city. Vilkul provided no other details.
