Explosions reported in Kryvyi Rih

October 18, 2022 7:24 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, reported on Telegram that there were explosions in the northern part of the city. Vilkul provided no other details. 

