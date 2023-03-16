Explosions reported in Kharkiv
February 16, 2023 11:17 pm
Local Telegram channels reported around seven missiles fired at the northeastern city from Russia's neighboring Belgorod Oblast late in the evening of Feb. 16. Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov urged residents to seek shelter.
