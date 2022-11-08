Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Explosions heard near Kremenchuk

November 8, 2022 3:29 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast on the evening of Nov. 7, Kremenchuk Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi said in a post on Telegram. Maletskyi did not provide any further details.

