Explosions heard near Kremenchuk
November 8, 2022 3:29 am
Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast on the evening of Nov. 7, Kremenchuk Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi said in a post on Telegram. Maletskyi did not provide any further details.
